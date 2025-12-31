Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Welcome Second Child Amid Career Milestones

NEW YORK, NY — Actor Tom Hiddleston and actress Zawe Ashton have announced they welcomed their second child together. The couple shared the news in a recent interview, where Hiddleston expressed his joy about the new addition to their family.

“Birth is the most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering experience,” Hiddleston said, celebrating the arrival of their child. This announcement came shortly after Hiddleston’s sister also gave birth, marking a joyful month for the family.

Ashton previously hinted at the new baby’s arrival while discussing her postpartum recovery on her Instagram in November. During that post, she also emphasized her commitment to supporting families in need, reflecting on the plight of children facing difficult living conditions.

The couple confirmed Ashton’s pregnancy in June 2025 at the premiere of Hiddleston’s film, “The Life of Chuck.” Ashton showcased her baby bump in a stunning light-blue gown by designer Emilia Wickstead.

Hiddleston, 44, and Ashton, 41, first met while starring together in the stage play “Betrayal” in 2019. After their engagement, they welcomed their first child in October 2022. However, they have kept details about their children’s names private.

Ashton celebrated her postpartum journey with a visit to a local baby bank to mark a milestone in her recovery. She shared her reflections on the ongoing struggles many children face, showing her dedication to advocacy.

As the couple embarks on this new chapter of parenthood, fans continue to support both Hiddleston and Ashton in their professional endeavors and family life.