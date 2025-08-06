Tom Holland on Bond Rumors: ‘It’s the Pinnacle of Our Industry’

HOLLAND, Aug. 5, 2025 — Tom Holland recently addressed rumors that he could be the next James Bond during an episode of Gordon Ramsay‘s YouTube series, Scrambled. The speculation has intensified since Daniel Craig stepped down from the iconic role following 2021’s No Time To Die.

While cooking with Ramsay, Holland described the potential role as the ‘pinnacle’ of an acting career. ‘Listen, there’s speculation at the minute,’ he said, responding to Ramsay’s probing comments about the possibility. ‘We’ll keep it to a minimum for now.’

Ramsay, known for his candid humor, pressed Holland on what life would be like if he were to become the new 007. ‘Seriously, can you imagine what’s going to happen to your life if you do?’ he asked. Holland replied, ‘I mean, every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry.’ He continued, ‘I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive, you know? I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had.’

There is significant buzz surrounding the search for Bond’s replacement, with producers at Amazon MGM Studios reportedly looking for a younger actor under the age of 30. Holland joins a shortlist that includes Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson.

Denis Villeneuve, acclaimed for his work on Dune, will direct the next Bond film, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is set to write the screenplay. The new installation is anticipated to feature a fresh take on the iconic MI6 agent.

Holland’s upcoming projects include Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated for release on May 1, 2026, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, due out on July 17, 2026. Both films represent his first major roles since 2022’s Uncharted.

Amid his busy schedule, Holland also shared his need for balance in his career, emphasizing the importance of taking breaks to avoid burnout. ‘You can’t be in every movie, and you can’t do your best work when you’re burnt out,’ he noted. ‘I’ll probably take a bit more time off in 2027. We’ll see.’

As speculation surrounding the Bond role continues, Holland remains focused on his current projects and the excitement they bring.