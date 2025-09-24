Entertainment
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Returns with Major Casting News
LOS ANGELES, CA — Tom Holland is set to reprise his role as Peter Parker in the new film titled “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” scheduled for release on July 31, 2026. Production recently paused after Holland suffered a head injury, but reports indicate filming will resume shortly.
Marvin Jones III has been cast to play Tombstone, a notorious villain known for his indestructible skin and strength. Jones previously voiced the character in the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Tombstone, also called Lonnie Lincoln, is a staple in the Spider-Man comics, first appearing in “Web of Spider-Man” #36 in March 1988.
The film marks the first live-action Spider-Man installment since “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which grossed over $1.9 billion. Alongside Holland, Zendaya will return as MJ, and Mark Ruffalo is expected to reprise his role as The Hulk. Other new cast members include Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas, though their roles remain undisclosed.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work on “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Brand New Day” is produced by Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. The film is described as a fresh start for Peter Parker, picking up the narrative after the dramatic events of “No Way Home.”
In the previous film, Peter Parker made a significant sacrifice to protect the Multiverse, erasing himself from the memories of his loved ones. As he re-establishes his life, Peter faces new challenges and confronts both old and new enemies.
It’s unclear how the events of the previous films will affect character dynamics, particularly with MJ and Ned Leeds, who won’t remember Peter after Doctor Strange’s spell. As the production builds excitement, fans eagerly await further details and a potential trailer in early 2026.
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” opens in theaters on July 31, 2026, marking a new chapter in the iconic hero’s cinematic journey.
