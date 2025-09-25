Entertainment
Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
GLASGOW, Scotland — Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man, suffered a mild concussion while filming “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” on August 3, 2025. According to a source close to the production, Holland is taking a break from filming as a precaution but is expected to return in a few days.
The incident occurred during a stunt on the set, halting filming as Holland underwent examination at a hospital. Fortunately, no other cast or crew members were injured during the accident. Holland, 29, has been the face of Spider-Man since 2016 and is excited about the latest installment.
In a recent interview, Holland expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s going to feel like a breath of fresh air. I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.” Production is set to resume after a planned meeting to adjust filming schedules.
The movie, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is highly anticipated, especially following the success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which grossed nearly $2 billion. Holland will reprise his role alongside Zendaya, who plays his love interest MJ, and new cast members Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas.
As production continues, fans of the franchise are looking forward to its anticipated release on July 31, 2026. Marvel and Sony are working closely to ensure a smooth continuation of the filming process.
