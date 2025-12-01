Tom Holland and Zendaya Delay Wedding Plans Amid Location Dispute

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of Tom Holland and Zendaya are buzzing about the couple’s ongoing delay in wedding plans, which has sparked speculation about possible disagreements. The popular duo has been in a relationship since 2017, and as time passes, many followers are wondering why they have yet to tie the knot.

According to sources from ShuterScoop, one reason for the holdup appears to be a clash over the wedding location. Holland reportedly prefers a simple ceremony in his native UK, while Zendaya is leaning towards a more glamorous setting in the United States.

A second potential factor in the couple’s delayed nuptials is their demanding work schedules. Both stars are currently involved in various film and television projects, leaving little time to plan a wedding amidst their busy careers. This has made it challenging for them to converge on a date for the big event.

Another point of contention may be differences in their personal visions for the wedding. Friends of the couple have hinted that both Holland and Zendaya have specific ideas about what their ideal ceremony would look like, which could lead to compromises needing to be made.

Despite these delays, Holland and Zendaya’s relationship continues to flourish, as seen when the couple was recently spotted sharing a kiss in Central Park during a promotional event for one of Zendaya’s movies. The couple appears happy and supportive of each other, which bodes well for their future.