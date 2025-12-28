Tom Holland and Zendaya Dine in Market Harborough, Delight Restaurant Staff

Market Harborough, England — Tom Holland and Zendaya surprised a local restaurant by dining there on Saturday evening. The Hollywood stars visited Everest Lounge while in town for a theater show.

Pradip Karanjit, the owner of the restaurant located on St Mary’s Road, described his staff as "absolutely starstruck" by the couple’s unexpected presence. Despite the restaurant being fully booked, Karanjit said they made arrangements to accommodate Holland and Zendaya, both 29. "My staff were really professional, even though we were in panic mode," he stated.

The couple reportedly enjoyed dishes typical of Indian cuisine. Holland opted for chicken tikka masala and garlic naan, while Zendaya chose chana saag bengan and a paneer shaslik starter. Karanjit noted that the two did not act like "Hollywood royalty" but rather as a "normal young couple."

The visit was part of their trip to watch a production of "The Sound of Music" at Curve Theatre in Leicester. A representative from the theater expressed delight at having such high-profile guests. "It’s the second year Tom has been to see one of our shows. We are thrilled to have them around," the spokesperson said.

Karanjit shared that he was not present when Holland and Zendaya dined, but received numerous calls about their visit, making his phone "really hot." He had to call the restaurant to confirm the news later after it spread among fans in the area. "It was something for Harborough itself and our restaurant as well,” he added.

The couple’s visit highlights the connection between Hollywood and local communities, drawing attention to the importance of small businesses in the hospitality industry.