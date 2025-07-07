Tom Lee Named Chairman of BitMine Immersion Technologies Amid Crypto Surge

NEW YORK, NY – Fundstrat‘s Tom Lee has been appointed chairman of BitMine Immersion Technologies, effective Monday. Lee, a noted market strategist recognized for his accurate stock predictions, is stepping into the role as the company aims to expand its influence in the cryptocurrency market.

BitMine has announced a $250 million private placement to shift its strategy towards accumulating ether as its main treasury reserve, while continuing its core bitcoin mining operations. The decision comes amid a growing interest in stablecoins and new legislation in Congress.

In an interview on CNBC‘s “Squawk Box,” Lee highlighted the convergence of the financial services sector and cryptocurrency, stating, “The financial services industry and crypto are converging and it really started with stablecoins, which is the ChatGPT of crypto because it’s viral adoption by consumers, business banks, and now even Visa.”

Lee emphasized the importance of Ethereum in the stablecoin ecosystem, noting that it serves as the backbone for these digital assets. He mentioned the need for BitMine to accumulate Ethereum to strengthen its position and influence within the network.

The company plans to monitor the value of ether held per share as a key performance metric, similar to MicroStrategy‘s bitcoin-per-share approach. Lee stated, “BitMine can increase the value of ETH held per share by a combination of reinvestment of the company’s cash flows, capital markets activities, and by the change in value of ETH.”

As organizations explore beyond bitcoin for crypto treasury management, BitMine joins other firms in this trend. Notably, the betting platform Stake.com recently appointed Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin as its board chairman.

Prior to this announcement, BitMine had a market value of only $26 million and its shares had fallen 45% this year.