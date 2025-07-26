Tom Petty Documentary Blu-ray Release Set for September 12

NASHVILLE, TN — The highly acclaimed documentary, “Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers,” featuring Tom Petty, is set to be released on Blu-ray on September 12, 2025. This marks the first time the film will be available in a physical format.

Originally released in 2021, the documentary showcases unseen footage from the making of Petty’s iconic 1994 album, “Wildflowers.” The film includes intimate scenes of Petty collaborating with legendary producer Rick Rubin and features interviews with bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, as well as Petty’s daughter Adria.

“We stumbled upon 16mm film in Tom’s archive that captured this creative period,” director Mary Wharton said during a recent interview. “This documentary offers fans a rare insight into Tom’s artistic process during a transformative time in his life.”

In addition to the main feature, the Blu-ray will include 30 minutes of bonus content consisting of outtakes and four promotional videos from 2020, enhancing the experience for fans and newcomers alike.

Petty’s daughters, Adria and Annakim Petty, who helped curate the documentary, emphasized the importance of sharing this new perspective on their father’s music. They believe the film captures both his creative genius and the challenges he faced during the making of the album.

“Tom was navigating personal changes while creating some of his best work,” Adria Petty noted. “This film reveals a side of him that many never got to see.”

“Wildflowers” was first released in November 1994 and went on to be certified triple platinum, showcasing hits like “You Don’t Know How It Feels” and “You Wreck Me.” The docuseries dives deep into the history of the album, including Petty’s struggle to keep his vision intact amid label pressures.

Fans can pre-order the Blu-ray through various outlets, excited to relive the creative journey of one of rock’s most beloved icons.