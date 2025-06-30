Tom Sandoval Auditions on America’s Got Talent Amid Scandoval Fallout

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tom Sandoval, known for his controversial role on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, made headlines on June 24, 2025, when he auditioned for America's Got Talent with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. During his performance of A-ha‘s hit song “Take On Me,” the 42-year-old reality star attempted to redefine his image following the infamous “Scandoval” that tarnished his reputation.

Two years prior, Sandoval found himself at the center of a media firestorm when it emerged that he had cheated on his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their friend and co-star Rachel Leviss. This led to widespread backlash and public disdain, famously earning him the title of “the most hated man in America.” Now, he hopes to shift the focus from scandal to song.

Before taking the stage, Sandoval shared his thoughts with the audience, reflecting on his previous mistakes. “A couple of years ago, I made some very bad choices and was involved in a cheating scandal. I let down a lot of people, and it pretty much destroyed my life,” he admitted. He emphasized his desire for the audience and judges to see him as a musician rather than as a reality TV personality.

Initially, the audience seemed skeptical, but Sandoval’s energetic performance eventually won them over. The judges, including Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Mel B, and Howie Mandel, seemed to appreciate the effort despite Simon admitting that the vocals weren’t great. Sandoval and his band received four yeses, which sparked mixed reactions from viewers.

Fans took to social media, expressing both surprise at Sandoval’s performance and criticism of the decision to advance him in the competition. Comments ranged from support, noting his surprising vocal abilities, to disapproval that he was given a platform after his past behavior. One user remarked, “This is an odd prop-up job by the show. Sounds like he is kind of a top-notch scumbag.”

Despite the backlash, Sandoval is continuing to embrace his performance aspirations. “I would love nothing more for us to tour the world, like just be the ultimate cover band, party band,” he stated, indicating his commitment to his new direction as a musician.

As America’s Got Talent continues to showcase a variety of talent, Sandoval’s presence raises questions about redemption and the impact of past actions in the world of reality television. Regardless of the opinions surrounding him, Sandoval’s journey as a musician is just beginning.