Entertainment
Tom Sandoval Faces Mixed Reviews on America’s Got Talent Performance
Los Angeles, CA – Tom Sandoval and his band, The Most Extras, had a rocky start during the first live show of Season 20 of America’s Got Talent on August 19. After impressing all four judges during the auditions, the band struggled to match that success.
Performing a cover of “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, Sandoval received mixed feedback from the judges. Simon Cowell hit the red buzzer halfway through the performance, stating, “It didn’t sound great… It might just be me, from where I sat, but that did not sound good, I’m afraid.”
Sandoval defended his performance by explaining, “Right before I went on, my in-ears kinda went out, so I was flying in the dark there.” Mel B responded to his excuses, but later commended Sandoval for his stage presence, saying, “You just bring a little bit of happiness and the way that you commit is flawless.”
Other judges shared their thoughts too. Sofia Vergara admitted she “loved the dancing, loved the band, loved the song,” though she felt “the sound was not amazing.” However, Howie Mandel praised Sandoval’s energy, suggesting viewers would want to book him and his band for events soon.
Previously, Sandoval and The Most Extras wowed the judges with their performance of A-Ha‘s “Take On Me” during auditions. In an interview, Sandoval discussed how challenging it was to choose that song, and how his training with vocal coaches helped him gain confidence in his singing abilities.
Tonight’s episode will reveal the outcome of America’s votes and who advances in the competition. Fans can watch Sandoval’s latest performance in the video above and share their thoughts.
