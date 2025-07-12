Tomas Appleton Injured as Portugal Faces Ireland in Lisbon Test Match

Lisbon, Portugal – Portugal’s rugby captain, Tomas Appleton, was carried off the field with a suspected serious ankle injury during a Test match against Ireland on Saturday evening at Estadio Nacional do Jamor. The incident, which occurred midway through the first half, raised immediate concerns for the player and his team.

Appleton appeared to roll his ankle in a tackle, prompting the medical team to call for a stretcher. Gabriel Aviragnet was prepared to take his place in the center. Meanwhile, Adam Leal, the match referee, attempted to contact the Television Match Official (TMO) to review a possible foul play incident involving an Irish player that led to the injury, but he struggled to get through.

Fans in attendance were left disappointed as well when Nuno Guedes’ try for Portugal was disallowed for a forward pass from Vincent Pinto. Despite showing early promise, including a strong line break, Portugal found themselves struggling to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

As the match progressed, Ireland maintained their advantage with a series of impressive tries. Shayne Bolton scored a debut try, bringing the score to 28-0 in favor of Ireland after just 14 minutes. Ireland’s dominance was clear, and they quickly built on their early lead with four converted tries.

The atmosphere changed as the teams entered a cooling break, and Portugal’s resilience was tested. They earned a penalty within Ireland’s 22-meter area for an offside and kicked into the corner, coming within five meters of the line as they searched for a response. However, their passing errors allowed Ireland to escape danger and resume their attack.

With O’Brien, Crowley, and McCarthy playing pivotal roles for Ireland, they continuously pressed the Portuguese defense. A debut try from Connacht’s Kendellen further highlighted Ireland’s offensive prowess. In contrast, Portugal continued to face challenges, as their attacks were often thwarted by a solid Irish defense.

Head Coach Paul O'Connell expressed satisfaction with his team’s preparation, emphasizing their determination to face an emerging Portuguese side. “We know this will be a significant challenge for us,” he said. “Portugal is a very good rugby team that plays an exciting brand.”

As the match progresses, all eyes are on both teams as they strive for victory, with the Irish players particularly eager to impress before the return of head coach Andy Farrell from British and Irish Lions duty.