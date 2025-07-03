Tomas Machac Faces August Holmgren in Wimbledon Showdown

London, England — Tomas Machac, currently ranked No. 23, is set to compete against August Holmgren, ranked No. 192, in the Round of 64 at Wimbledon this Thursday, July 3. Machac enters the match as a significant favorite, with odds of -699, while Holmgren stands as the underdog at +450.

The odds suggest a compelling match ahead. According to the implied probability from the moneyline, Holmgren has an 87.5% chance to pull off an upset against Machac.

For fans looking to catch the action from Wimbledon, live streaming access is available for viewing the match and others throughout the tournament. The latest tennis odds were last updated on Thursday at 6:35 AM ET.

