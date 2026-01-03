Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE Departure Scheduled as Contract Expires

TAMPA, Florida — Tommaso Ciampa, known as the “Sicilian Psychopath,” is reportedly set to leave WWE as his contract approaches expiration. The news comes amid a noticeable absence from Ciampa on WWE programming, having last appeared on the December 19 episode of “Friday Night SmackDown.” In that match, he teamed up with Johnny Gargano against the duo of Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes but was unable to secure a victory.

Recent reports indicate Ciampa, who has been a pivotal figure in WWE’s NXT brand, plans to finish his tenure without renewing his contract. Sources state that Ciampa’s contract is “coming up,” and although the specifics of his departure remain unclear, it’s suggested he may either pursue opportunities elsewhere or take a break from wrestling.

Alongside his wife, Candice LeRae, Gargano has continued to feature prominently on WWE programming, while Ciampa’s absence has raised questions about the future of their tag team, DIY. As Gargano pushes forward in singles competition, Ciampa’s future intentions should be clarified soon.

The 40-year-old Ciampa has a history of serious neck injuries. A departure from the rigorous WWE schedule may provide him the time needed to heal and recover. This would mark a significant change in Ciampa’s career after spending years building his legacy as a two-time NXT Champion and a beloved character in the wrestling community.

If this truly signals the end of his time with WWE, it will close a notable chapter that saw Ciampa and Gargano define the “Black and Gold” era of NXT with some of the most acclaimed matches in the brand’s history.

Ciampa has not yet publicly commented on his future plans. Fans and wrestling insiders alike are keenly watching for updates regarding his situation as 2026 approaches.