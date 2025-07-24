Tommy DeVito’s Future with Giants Uncertain as Camp Progresses

East Rutherford, NJ — Tommy DeVito faces a crucial time with the New York Giants as he enters his third training camp with the team. After a surprising 2023 season where DeVito helped the Giants to an upset victory over the Packers, the odds seem stacked against him making the final roster.

This year, the Giants signed veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and drafted rookie Jaxson Dart, leaving little space for DeVito in a revamped quarterback room. DeVito, who is on a one-year deal worth $1 million, has remained with the team after they retained him on the practice squad last season, a sign of their investment in his development.

“I’ve been able to help the new guys navigate the playbook,” DeVito said during a media session. “It’s all about adapting and showing my value to the team every day.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has a history of maintaining a health-focused approach during training camp. He emphasizes avoiding injuries to key players as they prepare for the season, which resulted in fewer significant injuries in previous years.

“Our goal is to keep everyone healthy while also ensuring we’re competitive,” Daboll said. “Things need to be balanced.”

As camp progresses, the competition among quarterbacks intensifies. With Dart’s performance under scrutiny, DeVito’s future may depend on his ability to stand out in a crowded field. “I really want to be a part of this community,” Dart expressed. “New York is unique, and the support here is incredible.”

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Wilson, who is excited about his new role, adds to the urgency for DeVito. “We’re all here to get better and win games,” Wilson said. The coming weeks will be pivotal as the Giants trim their roster down to 53 players.

DeVito is aware of the stakes and remains focused. “I’m here to compete and prove myself,” he stated. “It’s a tough environment, but that’s what makes it exciting.”