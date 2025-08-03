Tommy Edman Injured Again During Game Against Rays

Los Angeles, CA – Tommy Edman‘s tough season took another hit on Sunday when he aggravated a right ankle injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Edman, playing as the starting second baseman, singled to center field in the fifth inning but immediately pulled up while rounding first base. He felt discomfort in his right ankle and was unable to continue the game. Edman was attended to by trainer Thomas Albert before limping off the field.

This injury marks a continuation of Edman’s struggles; he previously missed 16 games earlier in May due to right ankle inflammation. Since then, he has been dealing with persistent issues, only managing to start four out of six games this week.

Edman has tried to minimize the strain on his ankle by playing mostly infield roles, appearing in 42 of his last 44 games at second and third base while avoiding center field, which has been more demanding on his injury. Additionally, earlier this month, Edman missed three games after fracturing his toe.

During this season, Edman has struggled offensively, hitting .228 with a .281 on-base percentage and .396 slugging percentage overall. Since returning from the injured list in May, his performance has dipped further to .214/.273/.323.

Miguel Rojas replaced Edman as a pinch runner in the fifth inning and stayed in the game to play second base.