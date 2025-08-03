Sports
Tommy Edman Injured Again During Game Against Rays
Los Angeles, CA – Tommy Edman‘s tough season took another hit on Sunday when he aggravated a right ankle injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Edman, playing as the starting second baseman, singled to center field in the fifth inning but immediately pulled up while rounding first base. He felt discomfort in his right ankle and was unable to continue the game. Edman was attended to by trainer Thomas Albert before limping off the field.
This injury marks a continuation of Edman’s struggles; he previously missed 16 games earlier in May due to right ankle inflammation. Since then, he has been dealing with persistent issues, only managing to start four out of six games this week.
Edman has tried to minimize the strain on his ankle by playing mostly infield roles, appearing in 42 of his last 44 games at second and third base while avoiding center field, which has been more demanding on his injury. Additionally, earlier this month, Edman missed three games after fracturing his toe.
During this season, Edman has struggled offensively, hitting .228 with a .281 on-base percentage and .396 slugging percentage overall. Since returning from the injured list in May, his performance has dipped further to .214/.273/.323.
Miguel Rojas replaced Edman as a pinch runner in the fifth inning and stayed in the game to play second base.
Recent Posts
- Phillies Acquire Outfielder Harrison Bader from Twins in Major Trade
- Rikishi Critiques Zilla Fatu, Sparks Family Dispute
- Hit docuseries finale explores dangerous gigs of the past
- Russell Wilson Shares Special Brunch with Sons Before Football Season
- Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa Clash in Steel Cage at SummerSlam
- Ben Shelton Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16 at National Bank Open
- Pakistan Defeats West Indies by 14 Runs in T20 Series Opener
- NASCAR Fan Fest and Iowa Events Kick Off Exciting Week
- Dolphins Sign Zach Sieler to Major Contract Extension
- Wyatt Sicks Secure WWE Tag Team Title in Wild TLC Match
- Demis Hassabis Explores Consciousness Beyond Quantum Theories
- Cardinals End Padres’ Streak with 8-5 Win
- Becky Lynch Set for New Entrance Theme at SummerSlam
- Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown
- Libertad and Emelec Face Off in Key LigaPro Match
- Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence
- Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
- Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
- DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
- Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara