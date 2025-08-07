Sports
Tommy Fleetwood Aims to Break 100 Left-Handed in New Series
Southport, England — Tommy Fleetwood, the popular English golfer known for his impressive performances, is taking on an unusual challenge: breaking 100 on the golf course using his left hand. In a recent YouTube teaser clip, Fleetwood introduces this unique endeavor that has surprised fans and viewers alike.
Fleetwood, who made headlines in 2017 at the Dunhill Links Championship and tied a record with a final-round 63 at the US Open, is known for his golfing prowess. It’s hard to believe he has ever struggled to keep his score under triple digits. However, in this new series, he plans to showcase his skills in a way that few would expect.
In the teaser, Fleetwood attempts several shots, hitting a few duffs before he begins to find his form. He expresses excitement about the challenge, saying he’s looking forward to testing his abilities on the golf course. The video has already garnered around half a million views, showing considerable interest in his left-handed journey.
As Fleetwood embarks on this unusual challenge, fans are eager to see if he can successfully break 100 in left-handed play. With his track record, many are curious about the outcomes of his practice sessions and whether this will become a regular feature of his YouTube content.
Stay tuned for more updates on Fleetwood’s progress as he continues to entertain fans with his golfing adventures.
