Tommy Fleetwood Celebrates Tour Championship Win Amid Family Health Crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. — Professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood recently shared a poignant reason why his family could not celebrate his victory at the Tour Championship this past August. Fleetwood, 34, won his first title on American soil at East Lake but faced an emotional backdrop as his stepson, Murray “Mo” Craig, was in the hospital recovering from spinal surgery.

In an interview ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, Fleetwood explained, “Our middle boy, Mo, had a spinal operation just over a month ago now. So they were unable to travel. Actually, the week of Memphis, they were in the hospital and he was recovering, and they eventually got home just before we got home.” He noted that Mo spent three and a half weeks in the hospital.

Despite Mo’s absence, Fleetwood’s other stepson, Oscar, joined him on the course, sharing a heartfelt embrace as the crowd cheered his name. Fleetwood highlighted the emotional weight of his victory, stating, “It’s easy for anybody to say that they are resilient… It’s different when you actually have to prove it.”

Fleetwood clinched the Tour Championship by three shots, finishing at an impressive -18 and surpassing Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley. Prior to this win, he had placed in the top five 30 times but had never secured the title.

Tommy Fleetwood expressed deep gratitude for the support from his family during the challenging times, saying, “I’m so blessed by the family that I have. The love that surrounds me and the support that I get makes everything that much easier.”

As he looks towards the Ryder Cup, Fleetwood reflects on the personal significance of his victory and aims to set an example of perseverance for his children, including his son, Franklin, 7. “It was like I had the opportunity to show my kids what can happen if you keep going,” Fleetwood shared.

Fleetwood confirmed that Mo is now recovering well and able to attend this week’s events. He expressed hope to continue building on his recent success as he prepares to compete for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup.