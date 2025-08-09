Sports
Tommy Fleetwood Leads St. Jude Championship Amid Weather Delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tommy Fleetwood carded a six-under par 64 to take the lead in the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship on Friday. Fleetwood’s performance has positioned him well with hopes of securing his first PGA Tour title.
Fleetwood finished the first two rounds at 13-under par, four shots ahead of a tie for second place featuring Collin Morikawa, Akshay Bhatia, and Justin Rose, who has yet to finish his second round due to weather delays. “It hasn’t happened for me yet out on the PGA Tour, but I would much rather be up there and not quite get it done than not there at all,” Fleetwood said.
The weather turned severe, prompting officials to suspend play as storms rolled into the Memphis area. The remaining players will resume their second round on Saturday morning with strong hopes to gain ground on Fleetwood’s lead.
Fleetwood’s strong showing included a string of birdies, particularly four straight on holes 13 to 16. He maintained steady play, aside from a single bogey on the 18th hole. Fleetwood’s overall performance reflects strong ball-striking, placing him high in driving accuracy and greens in regulation.
All eyes are on the battle for spots in the top 50, which will allow players to secure their places in next year’s lucrative events. Scottie Scheffler, currently tied for seventh at seven-under par, aims to close the gap this weekend.
Morikawa and Bhatia are within striking distance, making Fleetwood’s solid start imperative as he seeks to break through after multiple near-wins in the past. Fleetwood commented: “I’m happy to put myself in with a chance over the weekend. I think that’s exactly where you want to be.”
The tournament is set to resume at 7:30 a.m. CT Saturday morning, with the third round to start later in the day. Fans and players alike will continue to watch Fleetwood’s pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory.
Recent Posts
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp