Tommy Fleetwood Leads St. Jude Championship Amid Weather Delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tommy Fleetwood carded a six-under par 64 to take the lead in the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship on Friday. Fleetwood’s performance has positioned him well with hopes of securing his first PGA Tour title.

Fleetwood finished the first two rounds at 13-under par, four shots ahead of a tie for second place featuring Collin Morikawa, Akshay Bhatia, and Justin Rose, who has yet to finish his second round due to weather delays. “It hasn’t happened for me yet out on the PGA Tour, but I would much rather be up there and not quite get it done than not there at all,” Fleetwood said.

The weather turned severe, prompting officials to suspend play as storms rolled into the Memphis area. The remaining players will resume their second round on Saturday morning with strong hopes to gain ground on Fleetwood’s lead.

Fleetwood’s strong showing included a string of birdies, particularly four straight on holes 13 to 16. He maintained steady play, aside from a single bogey on the 18th hole. Fleetwood’s overall performance reflects strong ball-striking, placing him high in driving accuracy and greens in regulation.

All eyes are on the battle for spots in the top 50, which will allow players to secure their places in next year’s lucrative events. Scottie Scheffler, currently tied for seventh at seven-under par, aims to close the gap this weekend.

Morikawa and Bhatia are within striking distance, making Fleetwood’s solid start imperative as he seeks to break through after multiple near-wins in the past. Fleetwood commented: “I’m happy to put myself in with a chance over the weekend. I think that’s exactly where you want to be.”

The tournament is set to resume at 7:30 a.m. CT Saturday morning, with the third round to start later in the day. Fans and players alike will continue to watch Fleetwood’s pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory.