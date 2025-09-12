Tommy Fleetwood Reveals Family Struggles After Tour Championship Win

ATLANTA, Georgia — Professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood recently shared that his family could not be by his side during his Tour Championship victory in August due to his stepson’s recovery from major surgery.

The English golfer, 34, spoke to reporters ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He explained that his stepson, Murray “Mo” Craig, had undergone a spinal operation a month prior, which kept the family from traveling to celebrate his win.

“Our middle boy, Mo, had a spinal operation just over a month ago now, so they were unable to travel,” Fleetwood said. “They actually just got home before we got home. He had three and a half weeks in the hospital.”

Despite the absence of his family at East Lake Golf Club, Fleetwood had his other stepson, Oscar, with him. Tommy expressed gratitude for Oscar’s support during such an emotional time.

Fleetwood clinched his first PGA Tour victory with a score of 18-under par, defeating Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley by three strokes. “It’s easy for anybody to say that they are resilient, that they bounce back, that they have fight,” he remarked. “It’s different when you actually have to prove it.”

After his victory, Fleetwood shared how much his family means to him, saying, “I’m so blessed by the family that I have, and the love that surrounds me makes everything that much easier.”

His wife, Clare, and stepsons, Oscar and Franklin, were also central to his emotions as he celebrated the win. Fleetwood described their bond saying, “We’re unbelievably close. The first two are stepkids, which honestly, I never really think of them as stepkids.”

Following the Tour Championship win, Fleetwood has looked forward to competing at the BMW PGA Championship and noted that Murray will be attending this week, indicating a positive recovery.

The BMW PGA Championship will kick off at Wentworth Club on Thursday, running through Sunday. Fleetwood is also preparing for the Ryder Cup later this month as part of Team Europe.