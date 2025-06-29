Entertainment
Tommy Fury Spotted Out Amid Family Tensions and Reconciliations
Alderley Edge, England — Tommy Fury, a 26-year-old boxer, was seen enjoying a night out in Cheshire on Friday, marking a rare outing without his former fiancée, Molly-Mae Hague, also 26. The couple, who initially met on Love Island in 2019, faced a troubled relationship but recently reconciled after a brief split last year.
Fury was seen dancing with friends at the Bubble Room before heading to The Symposium nightclub, where he reportedly wrapped up his evening at 2 a.m. His casual attire included a tight black top and matching cargo trousers, showcasing his muscular physique.
During the outing, Fury was spotted sharing a warm embrace with his brother Roman’s girlfriend, who remarkably resembles Hague. Eyewitnesses noted that the two appeared to have an animated conversation before the friendly hug.
The Symposium, owned by Hollyoaks star Ashley Taylor Dawson, offers luxury private booths and an upscale night out experience.
Despite the public display of camaraderie, reports indicate that tensions are brewing between the families over the reconciliation. Molly’s sister, Zoe, has expressed concerns about the couple getting back together, which has reportedly upset Fury’s family.
A source revealed, ‘The Fury family aren’t impressed that Zoe has been so outspoken about Tommy. They feel protective of him and do not think she should meddle in family matters.’
Despite these family issues, the pair seem to be moving forward. Recently, Molly-Mae featured Tommy in her Amazon Prime documentary, where they appeared loving and affectionate. Molly reflected on how their relationship felt ‘full circle’ as they watched a Love Island anniversary special celebrating their love story.
Tommy and Molly-Mae welcomed their daughter Bambi two years ago and became engaged in 2023. However, their split last August shocked fans. At that time, Molly-Mae confirmed the breakup on Instagram, sharing her disbelief over the split.
Tommy has denied rumors surrounding his personal life and called reports suggesting infidelity “complete and utter b*****ks.”
