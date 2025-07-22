Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Confirm Relationship Status Amid Catfish Scandal

Los Angeles, CA — Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan addressed breakup rumors this past weekend, confirming their relationship remains strong despite recent turmoil. Lee, the Mötley Crüe drummer, posted a cheerful selfie with Furlan on Instagram on July 19, stating, “Hey fake news we’re not separated or divorced!! Get your s–t together!!”

The couple, who married in February 2019, faced scrutiny in May when Furlan revealed she had been catfished by someone posing as Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke. Following this revelation, fans speculated about a potential split between the two. Amid the controversy, Furlan expressed her feelings in a TikTok video, stating, “I was messaging Chat GPT for affection,” referring to seeking validation during her loneliness.

Brittany later explained to Tommy everything that transpired, which led to a difficult conversation. “You’ve blown up my whole life on social media,” she said, recalling the embarrassment for both herself and her husband. In June, she shared on her podcast how the situation weirdly brought them closer together, stating, “We really faced like, ‘Oh what would life really be like without each other.'”

Radke publicly weighed in on the conflict, noting the awkwardness arising from his idolization of Tommy Lee. “Imagine you grow up looking up to someone like Tommy Lee and then all of a sudden he’s like, ‘You’re f–king my wife!’” he shared on TikTok.

Despite the hurdles they faced, Brittany emphasized the importance of healing in their relationship. “Relationships are complicated, and everyone has their s–t. We’re not immune to that just because we’re in the public eye,” she stated.

Followers of the couple have reacted positively to their recent Instagram post, highlighting their commitment to moving forward together. The sentiments from fans included messages of support, encouraging the couple to focus on the strength of their bond.