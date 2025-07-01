Tommy Paul Faces Johannus Monday in First Wimbledon Matchup

London, England – American tennis player Tommy Paul is set to face off against British competitor Johannus Monday in their first-ever match at Wimbledon on Tuesday. The match marks Monday’s debut in singles at the prestigious tournament, having previously participated in doubles.

Ranked No. 224 in the world, Johannus Monday comes into this first-round matchup against the No. 13 ranked Tommy Paul, who is a heavy favorite to progress to the second round. Paul enters the match after a strong showing at this year’s Roland Garros, where he reached the quarterfinals.

With odds favoring Paul at -2000, he has a calculated 95.24% chance of advancing. His performance at Wimbledon has been impressive, having reached the fourth round in 2022 and the quarterfinals in 2024. Paul has amassed a 25-10 record in 2025, showcasing his strong form this season.

In contrast, Monday has struggled to secure a spot in the main draw for his last two grass-court tournaments before heading to Wimbledon. Although he made a second-round appearance in doubles last year, this match against Paul represents a significant challenge. Monday’s experience on grass has been limited, with a record of 4-4 this season.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Monday, a former No. 1 NCAA singles player, secured entry into Wimbledon by defeating top-100 player Christopher O’Connell in Eastbourne qualifiers. The match will take place on Centre Court, adding to the excitement of his debut.

Tommy Paul, known for his reliable first serve and powerful groundstrokes, will be looking to capitalize on his experience against the less-experienced Monday. Fans and bettors alike anticipate a quick match, with expectations that Paul could win in less than 33 games.

“This is a tough matchup for Monday, especially given Paul’s impressive season,” said a tennis analyst. “Paul’s consistency in Grand Slam events gives him the edge.”

As the match unfolds, all eyes will be on how Monday can handle the pressure of competing at the highest level. Betting experts suggest wagering on Paul to win and predict the total number of games to be under 32.5.