Sports
Tommy Paul Faces Sebastian Ofner in Wimbledon Second Round Showdown
London, United Kingdom – American tennis player Tommy Paul will take on Sebastian Ofner of Austria in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon Men’s Singles on Thursday. This match follows Paul’s impressive victory in straight sets over British player Johannus Monday in Round 1.
Paul, ranked No. 13 in the world, advanced after winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 against Monday. This year’s competition marks Paul’s fourth appearance at Wimbledon, where he previously reached the quarterfinals in 2024. In total, he has made it to the third round in each of his previous showings.
In the first round, Ofner moved forward with a victory over Hamad Medjedovic, who retired mid-match, allowing Ofner to advance without playing a full match. This is only the second time Ofner has made it to the second round at Wimbledon; he had previously lost in the first round for the last two years.
Paul and Ofner have met once before in professional tennis, with Paul winning decisively in straight sets (6-3, 6-0) during the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 in Shanghai. Paul enters this match as the favorite, with betting odds suggesting an 84.62% probability that he will progress to the third round.
As he prepares for the match, Paul expresses confidence in his game on grass and noted that he has had success in Grand Slam events this year, reaching the quarterfinals in both the Australian Open and the French Open.
“I feel good on grass and my game matches well with the surface,” Paul said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Ofner, who has struggled with consistency in his career, hopes to turn the tide as he faces another opportunity on one of tennis’s biggest stages.
“It’s exciting for me to be here and compete at this level,” Ofner remarked ahead of the match. “I know I have to bring my best.”
The match is expected to showcase Paul’s strong baseline game against Ofner’s powerful serve. Fans anticipate that if Paul performs as he did in their last encounter, he will likely secure a spot in the next round.
