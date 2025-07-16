Tomorrowland’s Main Stage Caught Fire Days Before Festival Opening

Boom, Belgium – A major fire broke out at the main stage of the Tomorrowland festival on Wednesday, just two days before the event is set to welcome over 70,000 attendees. Eyewitness videos show flames engulfing the stage, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

Local media reports that emergency services are on the scene in large numbers. Residents nearby have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed while firefighters battle the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no injuries have been reported so far.

According to VRT News, around 1,000 employees were on site at the time of the incident. The festival, renowned for its electronic music, was scheduled to kick off on Friday. This year’s theme is “The World of Orbyz,” and headliners include David Guetta and Charlotte De Witte.

A spokesperson for Tomorrowland stated, “Our priority now is the safety of our visitors and those in the surrounding area.” Additionally, Jeroen Baert, the mayor of Boom, has reportedly canceled his holiday to address the situation.

Firefighters are concerned about the possibility of the blaze spreading to nearby woods. However, officials assure locals that the smoke is not toxic. Videos posted online depict the flames raging through the main stage structure, which has now been nearly destroyed, leaving only the frame standing.

The fire presents a significant challenge for the festival, which had targeted a record attendance of 800,000 over two weekends. Organizers have yet to release an official statement regarding the fire’s impact on the festival schedule, which could drastically affect the event’s operations.

Reports indicate that the festival’s destruction of its centerpiece stage raises critical questions about how the organizers will adapt in the coming days. As the situation develops, more details will be shared, and the festival management has been contacted for further comment.