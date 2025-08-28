Business
Toncoin Price Rises After Robinhood Listing Announcement
NEW YORK, NY — Toncoin (TON) experienced a price surge on Thursday morning after Robinhood announced it would list the cryptocurrency on its trading platform. The asset rose 1.8% in the last 24 hours, bouncing back from earlier declines.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ amid increased chatter from investors regarding the listing. The positive trend follows Robinhood’s push to expand its offerings, coinciding with a favorable regulatory environment under President Donald Trump.
This year, Robinhood has been rapidly adding new digital currencies to its exchange, including Sui (SUI), Floki (FLOKI), and Stellar (XLM). In pre-market trading, shares of Robinhood climbed by 1.4% as interest in cryptocurrencies grows.
Toncoin, originally developed in 2018 by Telegram co-founder Nikolai Durov as part of the ‘Telegram Open Network,’ re-emerged as ‘The Open Network’ when the TON Foundation took over in late 2020 after Telegram withdrew due to regulatory issues with the SEC.
Institutionally, Toncoin garnered attention last week when Verb Technology Company (VERB) announced plans to rebrand as the ‘Ton Strategy Company.’ The firm acquired $713 million worth of TON tokens, aiming for over 5% ownership of the circulating supply, a target it has already surpassed.
As the cryptocurrency market evolves, Toncoin’s recent developments indicate a growing institutional interest and retail enthusiasm surrounding digital assets.
