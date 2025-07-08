News
Tonight’s Moon Phase: First Quarter Offers Stunning Views
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As of July 2, the moon is in the First Quarter phase, which is visible in the night sky. During this phase, 48% of the moon is illuminated, making it appear as a half moon. This stage occurs on the seventh day of the lunar cycle, which lasts about 29.5 days.
According to NASA, skywatchers can see several features of the moon’s surface without any equipment. In the Northern Hemisphere, look to the top right for the Mare Serenitatis, Mare Tranquillitatis, and Mare Fecunditatis. For those in the Southern Hemisphere, these features are found at the bottom left of the moon.
For improved views, using binoculars can reveal more details, including the Endymion Crater and the Posidonius Crater, along with Mare Nectaris. A telescope provides even greater detail, allowing enthusiasts to spot the Rupes Altai and other craters as well.
This month’s full moon is set for July 10, with the previous full moon having taken place on June 11. The various phases of the moon result from its orbit around Earth, affecting how sunlight illuminates its surface.
Each month features a cycle through eight distinct phases: New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter, and Waning Crescent. This continuous cycle influences how we perceive the moon.
Date for the full moon: July 10 at 4:36 p.m. EDT. The moon will rise above the southern horizon at sunset, making it a preferred time for moon-gazing.
