Tonix Pharmaceuticals Licenses Monoclonal Antibody for Lyme Disease Prevention

CHATHAM, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has licensed worldwide rights to TNX-4800, a long-acting human monoclonal antibody designed to prevent Lyme disease. This antibody targets the outer surface protein A (OspA) of Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium responsible for Lyme disease in humans.

“Preventing Lyme disease is an urgent public health priority, and more than thirty years of clinical experience confirm that monoclonal antibodies can be delivered safely and effectively,” said Dr. Mark Klempner, a professor of medicine at UMass Chan Medical School and a leader of the research team behind TNX-4800.

The antibody provides immediate immunity against Borrelia following a single subcutaneous dose administered in the Spring. It is designed to offer protection throughout the entire tick season, eliminating the need for multiple vaccine doses.

Lyme disease, transmitted through infected deer ticks, is characterized by symptoms including fever, headache, fatigue, and a distinctive skin rash. If untreated, it can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system.

Dr. Seth Lederman, CEO of Tonix, emphasized the potential impact of TNX-4800, stating, “This single-dose approach expands our infectious disease pipeline and offers protection for millions in endemic regions.” He noted that current preventive measures mainly focus on avoiding tick bites.

TNX-4800 operates by binding to OspA, preventing the maturation of Borrelia in the midgut of infected ticks. This innovative mechanism could transform how Lyme disease is prevented.

This collaboration with UMass Chan Medical School reflects a strong commitment to addressing public health challenges. Dr. Terence R. Flotte, the school’s provost, remarked on the importance of advancing novel treatments for Lyme, which remains a growing problem in the U.S.

Tonix plans to advance TNX-4800 through additional clinical trials and aims to submit a Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) post-development.