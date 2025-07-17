Tony Finau Aims to Improve Putting Ahead of 153rd Open Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — As the 153rd Open Championship approaches, golfer Tony Finau is focusing on improving his putting skills. Currently ranked 137th on the PGA Tour for strokes gained putting, Finau knows he needs to get his game back on track if he wants a shot at winning the prestigious Claret Jug.

Finau has been practicing a unique putting drill that involves alignment sticks. While many golfers use basic alignment sticks for their drills, Finau has created a special tool that attaches alignment sticks directly to the putter shaft. This setup eliminates the need for elastic bands and allows him to practice efficiently.

The chopstick putting drill, as it’s known, is designed to create a stable and connected arm and torso motion. This method minimizes unwanted wrist movement and encourages a smooth pendulum-like putting action, which can lead to more consistent strikes.

Known for struggling with putting throughout his career, Finau aims to enhance his skills just in time for the Open, with an eye on qualifying for the USA Team at the upcoming Ryder Cup. “It’s time to focus on my putting,” Finau stated, underscoring the importance of this practice.

If all goes well, Finau could become the Champion Golfer of the Year by Sunday. He believes that this unconventional drill may just be the key to success on the greens.