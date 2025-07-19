Sports
Tony Finau Stumbles at British Open After Solid Start
Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — Tony Finau had a promising start at the British Open but stumbled late in his round on Thursday. Finau ended the first round with a score of 1-under-par 70, tying for 20th place.
Finau, who is tied with fellow Americans Zach Johnson, Justin Leonard, and Sam Burns, was performing well until a bogey on the challenging par-4 17th hole. Earlier, he made a strategic birdie on the treacherous par-3 16th, bringing him to 2-under par. However, his tee shot on 17 landed in the thick rough, leading to a missed par putt.
“I played really solid. Kept the ball in front of me, hit enough fairways,” Finau told reporters after his round. He noted that he got lucky with a couple of tee shots avoiding the bunkers. Despite the hiccup on 17, he remains optimistic about his performance.
Finau’s score places him behind leaders Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa, Harris English of the USA, Matt Fitzpatrick of Britain, Haotong Li from China, and Jacob Skov Olesen of Denmark, all tied at 4-under par.
Finau highlighted the challenges the course presents, stating, “You have to commit to your shot and try to hit the best shot you can and just accept the result.” He reflected on the unpredictability of links course conditions, which can often lead to tough situations despite solid swings.
As the tournament continues, Finau aims to build on his solid round in the upcoming second round, looking to improve his position among the leaderboard.
