Tony Gilroy Discusses Andor Snubs and Political Themes in Awards Talk

LOS ANGELES, CA — In a recent interview with Gold Derby, Tony Gilroy, the creator of the acclaimed Star Wars series Andor, expressed his disappointment over the absence of lead performances by Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly from this year’s Emmy nominations. The show, which recently concluded its second season, received several nominations, including Best Drama Series, but overlooked key performances.

Gilroy reflected on the significance of awards and the nature of artistic recognition. He stated, “I grew up watching [awards shows]. They seemed really important when I wasn’t involved in the movie business.” He acknowledged the emotional pain felt when deserving performances are not recognized, especially for actors whose work may not often receive the spotlight.

Genevieve O’Reilly played the role of Mon Mothma throughout the series, and Gilroy described her performance as “complicated, nuanced, and breathtaking.” He lamented, “It’s a lifetime achievement,” emphasizing the rarity of such roles for working actors.

In light of the notable snubs, Gilroy explained how awards can have significant implications for actors’ careers. “For people, it can change things for them,” he said, hinting at the missed opportunities now faced by O’Reilly and Luna.

The discussion also touched on the show’s perceived political themes, which some critics have noted. Gilroy countered these critiques by framing the series’ challenges in a moral rather than purely political context. He shared, “I’ve found myself bringing forward what I would identify as my own political beliefs, which are more moral than left and right.” He argued that the series addresses broader themes of freedom and decency amid authoritarianism.

As Andor garners acclaim, Gilroy remains hopeful for the future of the project. He recognized the importance of the performances and the impact they may leave beyond the awards race. “I don’t think it has an expiration date on it that is anytime soon,” he added, affirming his belief in the show’s lasting relevance.