Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Released, Excites and Disappoints Fans

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 launched on July 11, 2025, offering both nostalgia and new experiences for fans of skateboarding games. The remake combines elements from the beloved original games, while introducing some changes that have left players mixed in their reception.

The latest installment showcases levels, skaters, and parks from both 2001’s THPS3 and 2002’s THPS4. Players now have access to newer skaters, including Riley Hawk, the son of legendary skater Tony Hawk. The soundtrack features some tracks from the original games but also introduces new music, which has drawn some criticism from long-time fans.

Gamers have shared their excitement about revisiting iconic locations like the factory and the college campus. One player noted, “Each level feels like you’re playing for the first time again.” However, others have expressed disappointment about the changes in gameplay mechanics, particularly regarding time restrictions.

Originally, players could roam freely and accept missions at their own pace in THPS4. The new game has imposed a two-minute time limit on challenges, which some players feel detracts from the enjoyment of exploring the maps at leisure. One player remarked, “With such a restrictive time limit now, it makes the remake of THPS4 feel like a bolted-on map pack.”

Despite the complaints, the game retains its core appeal, with many players finding the familiar thrill of pulling off tricks and mastering combos. A reviewer stated, “When the combos started to flow again, it felt freeing.”

Along with new graphics and features, the game introduces customizable options and an online multiplayer mode where players can enjoy skating with friends. Pre-launch reviews have been largely positive, with the game currently ahead on Steam’s ratings.

While the nostalgia factor was a strong suit, some players feel the novelty is wearing off. Despite this, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 remains a compelling play for fans looking to experience the thrill of virtual skateboarding once again.