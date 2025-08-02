Entertainment
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Launches with Discounts at Major Stores
(City, State) – The highly anticipated game, “Tony Hawk‘s Pro Skater 3+4,” was released on August 1, 2025, and is already available at a discounted price for fans. Currently, shoppers can purchase the game for $40, down from its regular price of $50. This $10 discount is offered at major retailers like Walmart and Amazon.
The latest installment in the beloved franchise brings back classic and new skateparks that players fondly remember from their original PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox gaming days. The game retains all the parks, skaters, tricks, and songs that fans enjoy, while also introducing fresh locations, professional skaters, and new music for players to enjoy.
<p"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4" features four game modes: Career, Single Sessions, Speedruns, and Free Skate. Career mode allows players to tour, while Single Sessions and Speedruns focus on achieving high scores. Free Skate gives players the freedom to explore maps, practice tricks, and compete in challenges, either solo or with friends.
Players can also experience the game in stunning 4K resolution, enhancing the visual experience as they rack up points. Secret areas in various parks, including one that promises to be particularly exciting, await discovery.
For those looking to expand their gaming library, several other Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games are also on sale. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as time-sensitive discounts are available. The previous day, a discount was offered but has now expired.
Major characters in “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4” include both returning legends from earlier games and new talents. Some unlockable characters can be obtained through gameplay milestones, while those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition gain access to exclusive content.
The game’s updates have also been well-received. A hotfix was introduced recently to address crashing issues and improve performance across all platforms, labeled as version 1.000.004/1.04.
Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the franchise, “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4” promises an enjoyable skateboarding experience.
