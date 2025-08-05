Entertainment
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Now Available at Discounted Price
LOS ANGELES, CA — The highly anticipated “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4″ has officially launched, and fans can now take advantage of a limited-time $10 discount at Walmart and Amazon. Originally priced at $50, the game is currently available for $40.
The latest installment in the iconic franchise allows players to skate through a mix of classic and new parks, revisiting the beloved gameplay that originated on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox consoles. Featuring a diverse array of skaters, tricks, and music, the game also introduces new characters and locations, enhancing the overall experience.
“We wanted to bring back the nostalgia while introducing fresh elements to attract a new generation of gamers,” said Tony Hawk during the game’s launch event. Players can select from four game modes: Career, Single Sessions, Speedruns, and Free Skate, each offering unique ways to engage with the game.
Notably, the game supports 4K resolution for enhanced visual quality. Players will have the chance to discover hidden areas within various parks, adding to the thrill of exploration. However, the $10 discount currently available may not last long, as it was reported to have been offered for a limited time.
For those keen on building their game collection, additional sales on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation titles are also available now. Be sure to check out these deals before they expire.
To learn more about the game updates or issues, Victoria Rosenthal can be contacted via the provided channels. The community is encouraged to subscribe for ongoing coverage and insights as the online multiplayer mode evolves.
