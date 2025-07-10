Entertainment
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Set to Release with New Features
LOS ANGELES, CA — Activision is set to release Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 on July 11, 2025, bringing together two beloved entries from the skateboarding video game series. Developed by Iron Galaxy Studios, the game follows in the footsteps of the successful remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.
The new title combines the iconic levels of both original games while introducing some fresh content. The remade version focuses on the classic two-minute challenge format typical of the first three games, while incorporating elements from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4.
One notable change is the adaptation of Tony Hawk 4’s open-world-style objectives into a more structured, challenge-based format. Players can unlock gear and earn money by completing these tasks, a shift that has received mixed reactions from fans of the series.
Iron Galaxy’s efforts have garnered attention for preserving the feel of the original gameplay. The graphics have received a modern upgrade, while the controls remain tight, which longtime fans appreciate. ‘Skating in Foundry brings back that electric feel it had over 20 years ago,’ a reviewer noted.
New levels, specifically designed by Iron Galaxy, like the Movie Studio and a sprawling Waterpark, have also been added to enhance gameplay variety. The inclusion of characters from various franchises, including TMNT‘s Michelangelo and characters from DOOM, adds an interesting twist for players.
Despite technical issues reported with the game’s stability on the Nintendo Switch 2, including crashes, the overall experience aims to evoke nostalgia while improving on past iterations. The soundtrack promises a blend of classic and new tracks, though fans have expressed concern over the omission of some iconic songs from the originals.
‘While some tracks are missing, the high-energy mix of music still captures the essence of the series,’ said another fan. Iron Galaxy’s commitment to the essence of skateboarding culture shines through, with many hoping this new title will succeed both critically and commercially.
Overall, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is shaping up to be a worthy addition to the franchise, ready to engage both longtime fans and new players alike.
