Entertainment
Tony Hawk’s Son Welcomes Baby Boy with Frances Bean Cobain
LOS ANGELES, CA — Riley Hawk, son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, has embraced fatherhood with the birth of his son Ronin. The couple welcomed their first child nine months ago, and Tony Hawk shared insights into their parenting journey.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Tony, 56, expressed his confidence in Riley and Frances’s parenting skills. “It’s all a wild ride, so as best they can, but they embrace it,” Tony said. He emphasized the importance of family support during this time, noting, “I don’t want to say it takes a village, [but] it definitely takes a supportive family.”
Alongside Riley, Tony is a father to three other children: Spencer Hawk, 26, Keegan Hawk, 23, and Kadence Hawk, 16. He and his wife, Cathy Goodman, also share kids Miles and Calvin from Cathy’s previous marriage.
Tony reflected on his parenting experience, stating, “We’re well-equipped. Between my wife and I, we were able to raise six kids, who are all adults now. So we’re pretty confident in our abilities.”
While skateboarding remains a significant part of his life, Tony prioritized family, especially now as a grandfather. “I would certainly hope family comes first,” he said, acknowledging the evolution of his priorities.
In addition to his role as a father and grandfather, Tony Hawk is also involved in the gaming industry. He recently collaborated with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes mascot, Tony the Tiger, for a new video game that allows players to customize items in a skateboarding-themed environment. The game is set to release on July 11.
“This is really unreal that I get to do this collaboration,” Tony shared. “For me, just a dream come true.”
