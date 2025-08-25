Tony Haynes to retire after 28 seasons with NC State sports

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tony Haynes, a dedicated member of the Wolfpack Sports Network, will retire after the 2025 football season, concluding 28 seasons of covering NC State sports.

Haynes has been a critical presence in the program, serving as a sideline reporter for football broadcasts, an analyst for men’s basketball, and a play-by-play announcer for baseball. ‘When I listened to Wally Ausley and Garry Dornburg call NC State games as a teenager, I always thought that would be a cool job; well, it has been,’ Haynes said in a statement.

He expressed gratitude towards NC State administration, coaches, student-athletes, and fans for their support. ‘Your passion for the Pack is what makes the NC State experience so unique and special,’ he said.

Haynes, who graduated from NC State in 1984, began his media career as a sports director for the university’s student station, WKNC 88.1 FM. Afterward, he worked at WKIX 850 in Raleigh as a disc jockey and sports reporter from 1984-89.

He joined the Duke Radio Network in 1987 and later became a member of the Duke men’s basketball radio team in 1993. He also served as a sports anchor/reporter for the North Carolina News Network from 1989 to 2000.

Kyle Winchester, General Manager of Wolfpack Sports Properties, praised Haynes, stating, ‘Tony has been a fantastic ambassador for NC State for almost three decades. His professionalism, knowledge of the game, and passion for the Wolfpack have been evident to all who listened to him.’

The 2025 season will mark Haynes’ final campaign as NC State prepares for its opener against East Carolina on Thursday. He will join broadcasters Matt Chazanow and Johnny Evans for his last season on the air.