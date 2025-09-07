Tony Romo: From NFL Star to Family Man and Analyst

Dallas, Texas – Tony Romo has been a prominent figure in football for over two decades, first as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and now as CBS’s chief football analyst. Romo, who retired from professional play, has continued to be in the limelight as he transitioned to sports broadcasting.

Married to Candice Crawford, a former beauty queen and journalist, Romo’s life is also closely observed by fans, especially given Candice’s family connections to other celebrities, such as her brother, actor Chace Crawford. Candice grew up with a deep love for the Cowboys and pursued a career in sports media after winning the Miss Missouri USA pageant in 2008.

“I remember watching football one night and thinking, ‘I want that job,’” Candice recalled. She met Romo while working at CW33, a Dallas television station. “If it was not for this station, I would not have met Tony,” she said.

The couple married in 2011 and have three children: Hawkins, born in April 2012; Rivers, born March 2018; and Jones, born in August 2019. “I knew I’d be a mom at some point,” Candice said, adding that having children was part of a plan that unfolded sooner than she expected. “I don’t regret it for one moment.”

Romo expressed the joy of fatherhood, stating, “If it’s possible to bring you and your wife closer together, something like this really does. It’s been a great blessing from God.” The family often shares their moments on social media, including dance parties with their children.

Born in San Diego to Ramiro and Joan Romo, Tony spent much of his childhood in Burlington, Wisconsin. His father served in the Navy and later became a carpenter. Romo credits his parents for instilling strong values in him. “I’m lucky enough to have two parents that were there when I was growing up,” he said.

Romo’s paternal grandparents, who immigrated from Mexico, had a significant impact on his upbringing. His grandfather emphasized hard work and dedication, which Tony has embraced in his career. “This is still the country of opportunity, and Tony’s career is proof of that,” said his grandfather.

Having transitioned from player to commentator, Romo has integrated family life into his professional role. He often reminisces about his own experiences and values spending quality time with his children. “One of the things you really want is time with your kid, time with your boys,” he said.

As Romo continues to build his career in television while nurturing his family, he reflects on his life and finds pride in his heritage. He often highlights the support from his family and maintains connections to his roots in Wisconsin.