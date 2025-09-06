Entertainment
Tony and Ziva Return in New NCIS Spin-Off Premiering Thursday
LOS ANGELES, CA — Popular characters from the CBS series “NCIS,” special agents Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, return in a new spin-off titled “NCIS: Tony & Ziva,” premiering Thursday on Paramount+. Actors Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise their roles after several years, bringing back the beloved duo who captivated audiences with their relationship dynamics.
The show follows Tony and Ziva as they navigate life as co-parents to their 12-year-old daughter, Tali, amid fresh adventures that see them tackling crime overseas. Having previously shared a tumultuous romantic history, fans can look forward to seeing how their past influences their present.
Set against the backdrop of European locations like Paris, Italy, and Switzerland, the series features a mix of action and light-hearted moments that highlight the chemistry between the two leads. ”We try to walk that fine line between techno thriller and workplace comedy,” Tony remarks, encapsulating the show’s tone.
Unlike earlier series, “Tony & Ziva” boasts a serial narrative stretched across ten episodes, allowing for deeper character exploration. The setting has shifted from the U.S. to familiar European cities, as Ziva now runs a language school and Tony manages a security firm for high-profile clients.
The new series introduces a mysterious thumb drive that becomes the focal point of danger for the duo, leading them into a world of crime, tech, and close calls. As they face villains and old allies along the way, the relationship between Tony and Ziva continues to develop amid the chaos.
As the couple traverses challenges, fans will see echoes of their past romance and the tension of their responsibilities as both parents and agents. “Jewish mother,” Tony quips, referencing Ziva’s fierce protection of Tali during tense moments.
The first four of the ten episodes will be available for preview, with viewers eager to witness how past storylines influence the current action. With the show’s blend of humor and suspense, fans are destined to relive memories from the original series while being introduced to new adventures.
Fans have long awaited this reunion, and as the episodes roll out weekly on Thursdays, it remains to be seen how this beloved couple will reconcile their past with the demands of their new life.
