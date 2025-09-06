Tony and Ziva Reunite in New Spin-Off Series on Paramount+

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The beloved duo from “NCIS,” Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, are back in a new series titled “NCIS: Tony & Ziva,” which premiered Thursday on Paramount+. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprised their roles as the special agents, who now co-parent a daughter, Tali, amidst thrilling adventures.

Fans of the original show remember Tony and Ziva for their passionate, will-they-won’t-they relationship, which finally resulted in a family. The new series, a 10-episode thriller, dives into their lives in Europe after leaving NCIS, with scenes set in Paris, Italy, Switzerland, and Hungary.

“This series aims to blend action with comedy, while also revisiting the chemistry between Tony and Ziva,” said Weatherly. The spin-off adopts a more serialized approach compared to its episodic predecessors, focusing on a single storyline that unfolds over the season.

The show opens with a plot centering around a mysterious thumb drive that threatens the lives of Tony and Ziva, forcing them back into the thrilling, dangerous world they left behind. As they navigate crime and danger, the series explores their enduring bond and the complexities of modern parenthood.

While the franchise has faced criticism and scrutiny over the years, it remains one of America’s most-watched series. With a budget that allows for exciting locations and action sequences, “Tony & Ziva” aims to attract both new viewers and long-time fans.

In addition to Weatherly and De Pablo, the cast includes a range of new characters that highlight the evolution of Tony and Ziva’s relationship. As they tackle both professional and personal challenges, the show intends to explore themes of loyalty, love, and family.

Critics have noted that the chemistry between Weatherly and De Pablo remains a highlight of the series, making it a must-watch for both old fans and newcomers. “Their partnership infuses the series with authenticity and warmth, incredibly enriching every dramatic moment,” said TV critics.

As the series progresses, audiences can anticipate a mix of action, tension, and romance that reflects the legacy of the original show, ensuring that the dynamic between Tony and Ziva continues to be a focal point. The premiere of “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” marks an exciting chapter in the franchise’s journey.