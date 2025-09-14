Entertainment
Top Artists Set to Perform at Sea.Hear.Now Festival This Weekend
ASBURY PARK, N.J. — The sixth edition of the Sea.Hear.Now Festival is set to kick off this weekend, drawing thousands to the city’s oceanfront. Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept. 14, the festival will feature major acts such as Blink-182 and Hozier, with an expected attendance of around 35,000 each day.
The event takes place across two main stages on North Beach and one stage in Bradley Park. This year’s layout has changed slightly, placing the Transparent Clinch Gallery popup on the beach south of Convention Hall instead of in Bradley Park, providing festival-goers with a fresh experience.
Preparations for the festival began on Sept. 8, with crews working around the clock to set up. As part of the logistics, Fifth Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Kingsley will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15. In addition, Cookman Avenue will be shut down on Friday for the Kickoff on Cookman concert, which runs from 4 to 9 p.m. The free concert features performances by Bumpin Uglies, Brick and Mortar, Kufknotz, and the Lakehouse Music Academy Band, all presented by Netflix.
Last year, the festival attracted big names like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, as well as Noah Kahan, leaving fans excited for this year’s lineup. Tickets are still available, with some deals found on platforms like Vivid Seats, though prices are subject to change.
For those unable to attend, they can still catch updates and highlights from the event. For more information about Sea.Hear.Now, visit their official site.
Recent Posts
- Top Artists Set to Perform at Sea.Hear.Now Festival This Weekend
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Sporting Kansas City in Crucial Matchup
- Young Boy with Leukemia Joins Phillies Player on Special Day
- Vince Vaughn Shines in New Vegas Drama ‘Easy’s Waltz’
- Drew Brees: Saints Can Compete for NFC South Title Despite Struggles
- Astros Face Braves in Key Matchup with Altuve Highlighting Player Props
- Viv Prince, Eccentric Drummer of The Pretty Things, Dies at 84
- Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Sheer Gucci Gown at Charity Dinner
- Yankees Defeat Red Sox 5-3, Secure Series Win
- Virginia Tech Suffers Embarrassing Loss Amid Recruits’ Visits
- Correa and James Face Off Again in Apertura 2025 Clash
- Morgan Wallen Flips Off T-Shirt Amid Country Music Feud
- Phillies’ Alvarado Out for Season with Forearm Strain
- Atlas Struggles as Coach Urges Patience Amid Losing Streak
- Dallas Hosts Detroit in Weekend Prospect Tournament
- Marcus Freeman Chooses Chris Zorich for Notre Dame’s 2025 Roster
- Seattle Sounders Face LA Galaxy After Leagues Cup Victory
- Kentucky Wildcats Host Struggling Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday Night
- Lifetime Premieres Thrilling Tale of Survival: Lisa Aguilar’s Story
- LAFC Battles San Jose Earthquakes at Levi’s Stadium This Weekend