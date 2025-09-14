Top Artists Set to Perform at Sea.Hear.Now Festival This Weekend

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — The sixth edition of the Sea.Hear.Now Festival is set to kick off this weekend, drawing thousands to the city’s oceanfront. Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept. 14, the festival will feature major acts such as Blink-182 and Hozier, with an expected attendance of around 35,000 each day.

The event takes place across two main stages on North Beach and one stage in Bradley Park. This year’s layout has changed slightly, placing the Transparent Clinch Gallery popup on the beach south of Convention Hall instead of in Bradley Park, providing festival-goers with a fresh experience.

Preparations for the festival began on Sept. 8, with crews working around the clock to set up. As part of the logistics, Fifth Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Kingsley will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15. In addition, Cookman Avenue will be shut down on Friday for the Kickoff on Cookman concert, which runs from 4 to 9 p.m. The free concert features performances by Bumpin Uglies, Brick and Mortar, Kufknotz, and the Lakehouse Music Academy Band, all presented by Netflix.

Last year, the festival attracted big names like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, as well as Noah Kahan, leaving fans excited for this year’s lineup. Tickets are still available, with some deals found on platforms like Vivid Seats, though prices are subject to change.

For those unable to attend, they can still catch updates and highlights from the event. For more information about Sea.Hear.Now, visit their official site.