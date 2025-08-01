Business
Top Coffee Machines for 2025: A Comprehensive Guide
Sydney, Australia – Coffee lovers looking for the perfect brew at home or in the office have a variety of top coffee machines to choose from in 2025. Our experts have reviewed numerous options that cater to different preferences and budgets.
At the top of our list is the Breville Barista Touch Impress, priced from AUD$1,999. This machine combines high-quality components and user-friendly software that guides you through the coffee-making process, allowing for a barista-quality experience at home. It features an Auto MilQ setting that adjusts for different types of milk, and it incorporates a Baratza burr grinder and a powerful tamper for perfect espresso pucks. Many coffee enthusiasts have reported that the machine delivers excellent coffee while also reducing costs compared to daily barista visits.
Another standout is La Marzocco’s Linea Micra, starting at AUD$5,999. This compact yet powerful machine boasts dual boilers and an integrated group head, pulling quality shots quickly and efficiently. Testing over six months revealed that its unique features, including a phone app to control settings, made it a favorite among coffee aficionados.
If convenience is a priority, the De’Longhi Rivelia, priced from AUD$1,399, offers a user-friendly approach. It features Bean Switch Technology, allowing users to experiment with different coffee beans seamlessly. Although it excels with milk-based drinks, users noted that dialing in the perfect espresso might require some practice.
For beginners seeking an affordable upgrade, the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine, available from AUD$999, simplifies the coffee-making process with Smart Dosing Technology. Its design focuses on consistency, making it ideal for novices wanting to hone their skills without being overwhelmed.
Travel enthusiasts can appreciate the Aeropress Go, priced at AUD$54.99. This portable machine combines the features of various coffee-making methods, producing quality coffee anywhere.
As for high-end enthusiasts, the Speedster, priced from AUD$16,499, is a premium choice designed for serious baristas. Its elaborate temperature control and features offer unparalleled customization.
Whether you drink espresso, cappuccinos, or pour-overs, there’s a coffee machine tailored for your taste and lifestyle. Our list is continually updated, as we aim to provide insights based on thorough reviews and consumer feedback to help you make the best choice.
