Top Draft Picks Clash in Summer League Showdown in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2025 — The top two picks of the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg from Dallas and Dylan Harper from San Antonio, faced off in a highly anticipated matchup over the weekend.

Flagg and Harper played against each other for the first time in their careers on Saturday as the Spurs defeated the Mavericks 76-69. Flagg led the scoring with 31 points, but could not secure the win for his team.

During the game, both players showcased their extensive skills, exchanging baskets in the first half. With the Spurs pulling ahead, Harper finished his Summer League debut with 16 points and six rebounds, helping his team maintain the lead.

Despite Flagg’s strong performance, the Mavericks struggled, facing a difficult 17-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. Flagg scored nine points in the final frame, but the gap proved too large to close.

In other games on Saturday, the Sacramento Kings topped the Chicago Bulls 109-92, with Devin Carter scoring 30 points. Additionally, the Minnesota Timberwolves won against the Denver Nuggets 94-83, while the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 96-86.

The Los Angeles Lakers also claimed victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 94-81, with notable performances from Cole Swider and Bronny James.

As the 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League continues, fans are eager to see how other top draft picks perform in the upcoming games. Today, a matchup will feature Washington’s Tre Johnson facing Brooklyn‘s Egor Demin, both looking for their first wins of the summer.