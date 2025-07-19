Top Earners in German Women’s Football Revealed Ahead of Euro 2025

Zurich, Switzerland — Ahead of their quarterfinal match against France in the Women’s Euro 2025, a report has revealed the salaries of the top players on the German national team. Jule Brand, 22, is leading not only in goals and assists but also as the highest-paid player in the national squad.

Brand, who transferred from VfL Wolfsburg to French club Olympique Lyon, earns approximately 600,000 euros a year. In contrast, the top male player, Bayern Munich‘s Jamal Musiala, has a staggering salary of around 25 million euros annually.

Following Brand are Sydney Lohmann, 25, and Klara Bühl, 24, both earning 300,000 euros yearly. Lohmann recently left Bayern Munich to join Manchester City, while Bühl chose to stay with Bayern despite potentially earning double with FC Barcelona.

Vice-captain Sjoeke Nüsken, 24, makes 260,000 euros after her transfer to Chelsea two years ago. Other notable players include injured captain Giulia Gwinn, 26, and Sophia Kleinherne, 25, both earning around 250,000 euros after their moves to VfL Wolfsburg.

Despite new financial opportunities, there remains a significant pay gap compared to male counterparts. Women’s salaries are just a fraction of those in the men’s league, with the average Bundesliga salary hovering around 48,000 euros per year.

As the tournament progresses, players from the German squad are set to receive record bonuses from the DFB. Each player earns 45,000 euros for reaching the quarterfinals, with potential increases as they advance further in the tournament.

Salaries in women’s football, while rising, still reflect unequal conditions compared to male players, sparking ongoing conversations about pay equity within the sport.