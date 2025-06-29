Top Edge Rusher Carter Meadows Chooses Michigan Over Rivals

ANN ARBOR, Mich.—Carter Meadows, a five-star edge rusher from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., has officially committed to the University of Michigan. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound athlete made his decision known on June 29, 2025, prioritizing Michigan over notable programs such as Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina.

The Wolverines’ recruiting efforts have gained significant momentum recently, landing their sixth commitment of the week with Meadows being a standout addition. ‘I thank God for guiding me through it all. I’M HOME. Go Blue!!’ Meadows shared on social media.

Meadows, ranked No. 1 in Washington, D.C., and consistently listed among the top edge prospects nationally, has been on Michigan’s radar since earning an offer last August. After visiting for a game against USC and an unofficial visit earlier this spring, his official visit during Michigan’s Victors Weekend solidified his decision.

During his time at Michigan, Meadows was impressed by the program’s culture and the balance it offers between high academics and high-level athletics. ‘Michigan has a good culture there. They know their identity,’ he stated.

Michigan’s defensive line coach Lou Esposito played a pivotal role in winning Meadows over. Meadows noted his appreciation for the coaching staff, saying, ‘I love Coach Moore and Coach Espo. They are both personable guys and have great character.’

In his junior year, Meadows recorded 33 tackles, including five for loss, to go along with two sacks and one forced fumble. With this commitment, Michigan now boasts a total of 18 recruits in its 2026 class and is ranked within the top 10 nationally.

As Meadows’ talent develops further, projections indicate he could emerge as a key player in college football and potentially an early-round pick in the NFL Draft.