Top Edge Rusher Richard Wesley Commits to Texas After Decommitting from Oregon

AUSTIN, Texas — Five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley has officially committed to the University of Texas, just over a month after decommitting from Oregon. Wesley, who is ranked as the No. 14 player and the No. 2 edge rusher in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports Composite, made the announcement on Sunday.

Wesley initially committed to Oregon in early May but stepped away from that agreement less than a month later. Despite Oregon’s efforts to remain a contender for his commitment, Wesley appeared to have found a better fit during his official visit to Texas over the weekend.

“I felt the love from Texas, and after this visit, I knew it was the right choice for me,” Wesley said in a statement.

The decision is a setback for Oregon, which had hoped to keep Wesley in the fold. There had been indications that unresolved issues around an NIL deal might have contributed to his decommitment, but both sides seemed to maintain a positive relationship throughout the process.

In addition to committing to Texas, Wesley has an upcoming official visit scheduled with Ohio State during the college football season. However, it remains uncertain whether he will maintain that visit now that he has officially signed on with the Longhorns.

Meanwhile, other recruits are preparing for their announcements. Four-star recruit Vodney Cleveland is expected to declare his college decision this Saturday at 3 p.m. He has received offers from more than 30 schools, including Alabama and Auburn, but is predicted to choose Texas.

Additionally, Jackson’s EJ Crowell will announce his choice on Thursday, with predictions favoring Alabama.

As for commitments elsewhere, Troy recently secured commitments from three in-state recruits, including 3-star recruit Trinton Pritchett from Auburn.