Top ETFs Show Strong Performance in January Report

NEW YORK, NY — The latest report from ETF.com reveals remarkable performances from several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at the start of 2026. The report, published on January 1, shows highlighted net flows and significant changes in assets under management (AUM) for various funds.

Leading the top 10 creations are ETFs such as the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI), which attracted a staggering $536.83 million in net flows and now boasts an AUM of over $120.9 billion, reflecting a slight growth of 0.44%.

Following closely is the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, with net flows of $448.39 million, pushing its AUM to $766.2 billion, showing a 0.06% increase. The report indicates that overall ETF flows totaled $5.56 billion, emphasizing investor confidence in these financial products.

On the downside, the report also details the top 10 redemptions, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) leading with outflows of $509.50 million. This fund’s AUM now stands at approximately $47.8 billion, following a significant decline of 1.07%.

The report segments flows by asset class, identifying a notable interest in international equity ETFs, which attracted $877.31 million. This contrasts with commodities ETFs, which faced outflows of $194.94 million.

Market analysts suggest this trend indicates a shift in investor preference towards international diversification. “Investors are looking beyond domestic options, exploring global markets for better growth opportunities,” said an analyst from ETF.com.

As ETFs continue to grow in popularity and diversity, these statistics provide insights into current market trends, helping investors make informed decisions as they plan their portfolios for the new year.

The data in this report reflects conditions as of January 1, 2026, and is subject to change as market corrections occur. Investors should consider individual risk factors before investing.