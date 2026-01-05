Business
Top ETFs Show Strong Performance in January Report
NEW YORK, NY — The latest report from ETF.com reveals remarkable performances from several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at the start of 2026. The report, published on January 1, shows highlighted net flows and significant changes in assets under management (AUM) for various funds.
Leading the top 10 creations are ETFs such as the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI), which attracted a staggering $536.83 million in net flows and now boasts an AUM of over $120.9 billion, reflecting a slight growth of 0.44%.
Following closely is the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, with net flows of $448.39 million, pushing its AUM to $766.2 billion, showing a 0.06% increase. The report indicates that overall ETF flows totaled $5.56 billion, emphasizing investor confidence in these financial products.
On the downside, the report also details the top 10 redemptions, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) leading with outflows of $509.50 million. This fund’s AUM now stands at approximately $47.8 billion, following a significant decline of 1.07%.
The report segments flows by asset class, identifying a notable interest in international equity ETFs, which attracted $877.31 million. This contrasts with commodities ETFs, which faced outflows of $194.94 million.
Market analysts suggest this trend indicates a shift in investor preference towards international diversification. “Investors are looking beyond domestic options, exploring global markets for better growth opportunities,” said an analyst from ETF.com.
As ETFs continue to grow in popularity and diversity, these statistics provide insights into current market trends, helping investors make informed decisions as they plan their portfolios for the new year.
The data in this report reflects conditions as of January 1, 2026, and is subject to change as market corrections occur. Investors should consider individual risk factors before investing.
Recent Posts
- Shesterkin Celebrates 30th Birthday Amid Stellar Goaltending Performance
- The Pitt Returns: Higher Stakes Await in Season 2 Premiere
- Nuggets Face 76ers in Exciting Primetime Matchup on January 5
- Raptors Defeat Hawks in Season Matchup, 134-117
- Lacey Chabert and Ian Harding Star in Hallmark’s ‘Winter Escape 2026’
- Senators Host Red Wings in Crucial Atlantic Division Clash
- Rockets Face Suns in Highly Anticipated NBA Showdown Tonight
- Jack Smith’s Testimony Unveils New Details on Trump Investigations
- Illinois State Faces Montana State in FCS Championship Showdown
- Capitals Host Ducks in Monday Night NHL Showdown
- Rangers Host Mammoth for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on January 5
- Celtics Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Bulls
- Texas Longhorns Add Tight End Michael Masunas from Transfer Portal
- Oregon Ducks Face Rutgers in Key Men’s Basketball Matchup
- Democrats Urge Impeachment Following Weekend Strikes on Venezuela
- Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Breaks Out Near Broomfield-Boulder Line
- Trump Vetoes Bill for Colorado Drinking Water Pipeline
- Denmark Responds to Trump’s Greenland Annexation Remarks Amid Venezuelan Operations
- Top Eastern Conference Teams Clash: Knicks vs. Pistons Showdown
- Hockey Legend Bob Pulford Passes Away at 89