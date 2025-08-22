Top Events in Atlanta to Enjoy This Weekend

ATLANTA – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? From festivals and concerts to food events, there’s something for everyone in the city.

On August 23, The Stave Room will host a beer festival featuring over 100 beers, wines, and seltzers. Guests can enjoy live music and a vibrant atmosphere for a ticket starting at $35.

That same day, Halfway Crooks in Summerhill will hold a special 5K/10K fun run, featuring live music from local bands like Sleep Dance and Donna and the Wolfman. The event, benefitting the Allyson Whitney Foundation, has a $20 general admission cost.

A two-day arts and music festival will take place at Grant Park on August 23-24. The event supports the Grant Park Conservancy and features a 5K run, artists’ market, craft beer, and a dedicated kids’ zone. Entry is free.

Also on August 23, a new 7,400-square-foot indoor taproom will open in West Midtown with food, brewery tours, and live music. Details on costs are yet to be specified but entry is likely free.

For those seeking outdoor fun, there will be a celebration on Georgia Avenue in Summerhill featuring giveaways from local businesses, including Hero Doughnuts and Wood’s Chapel BBQ. Admission is free.

Acworth will host two storytelling sessions at the Roberts School on August 23, along with live music and puppet shows. This free event welcomes all ages.

Marietta’s Jim R. Miller Park will be alive with global cuisine and arts during its annual community festival on the same day. Entry is also free.

In Duluth, celebrate poetry and rhythm with a spoken word and music event this Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the Duluth Festival Center, with entry free for all attendees.

On August 21, the global music star The Weeknd will perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, joined by Playboi Carti. Tickets are available from $69.

Toad the Wet Sprocket will perform at the Atlanta Symphony Hall on August 22, bringing beloved hits to fans; tickets start from $76.45.

Comedy lovers can catch stand-up performances over the weekend as D’Lai takes the stage on August 23 at City Winery, with tickets from $25.

For those interested in cultural events, the Michael C. Carlos Museum will showcase a new exhibit exploring Indigenous futurisms. Tickets start at $8.

Events will continue throughout the weekend, including various local markets, outdoor concerts, and engaging community activities. From food festivals to live music, Atlanta has plenty in store for residents and visitors alike.