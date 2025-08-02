Top 10 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers to Watch in Week 20

BRADENTON, Fla. — With Week 20 of the MLB season approaching from August 4 to August 10, fantasy baseball owners are looking for sleeper hitters to bolster their rosters. Scott White provides insights into 10 hitters who could be valuable, all of whom are available in over 80% of CBS Sports leagues. These players are not guaranteed starters, but they represent the best options available from the waiver wire.

Kerry Carpenter, right fielder for the Detroit Tigers, returns after recovering from a hamstring strain. At 27 years old, Carpenter has been a strong left-handed hitter and should see action against right-handed pitchers this week as the Tigers face a weak slate. He appears ready to contribute again after his month-long absence.

In Miami, Xavier Edwards, the 25-year-old second baseman, has been explosive at the plate. He boasts a .323 batting average since early June and has the advantage of an unusual eight-game schedule this week due to a doubleheader. This could allow him to steal more bases if he gets on base.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees, aged 24, is starting to find his rhythm. He has homered six times in his last 12 games and faces a weak pitching lineup this week, providing him an excellent opportunity to continue his upward trend in performance.

Drake Baldwin, a catcher for the Atlanta Braves, will likely get adequate playing time this week. Despite potential competition for at-bats, he will benefit from the Braves’ right-handed-heavy schedule over eight games, giving him a slight edge in opportunities at the plate.

While Marcell Ozuna, also from Atlanta, has taken a lead in designated hitter at-bats, Sean Murphy remains a solid choice among catchers, as he has been performing well, with seven home runs in the last month. Both catchers will likely see considerable playing time due to the Braves’ busy schedule.

Andrew Vaughn of the Milwaukee Brewers has transitioned well into his new role, with a remarkable slash line of .365/.426/.731 over 16 games. Despite mixed playing time, Vaughn’s recent performance suggests he may hold onto a regular spot in the lineup.

Austin Hays from the Cincinnati Reds is a compelling option, with a strong performance since returning from injury. His presence in a lineup that has more games this week makes him an intriguing choice for fantasy owners looking for outfield depth.

Noelvi Marte, a talented 23-year-old third baseman for the Reds, is also gaining traction in his new role. His recent uptick in offensive contribution, combined with a favorable seven-game schedule, makes him a player to keep an eye on.

Otto Lopez from the Miami Marlins, despite entering the week with some struggles, has tools that may benefit from the Marlins’ busy schedule. His xBA and xSLG metrics suggest he might outplay expectations as the week progresses.

Finally, Dominic Canzone of the Seattle Mariners has been impressive since his return, reaffirming his value with good exit velocity data. With no scheduled left-handed pitchers this week, he could have ample opportunities to showcase his hitting abilities.