Sports
Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Picks as Season Nears End
BALTIMORE, Maryland — As the MLB regular season enters its final week, fantasy baseball players are looking to enhance their rosters with potential breakout stars. The waiver wire is buzzing with exciting prospects, especially as teams start recalling players for their big-league debuts.
This past weekend saw three notable prospects make their MLB debuts, and they are among the top pickups for fantasy leagues. Included are catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo, who has already hit 23 home runs in Triple-A and is expected to provide valuable offense for the Baltimore Orioles. Despite his late promotion, his dual eligibility as a catcher and first baseman makes him a prized target.
Next is pitcher Casey McLean of the New York Mets. McLean struck out eight batters in 5 1/3 shutout innings during his debut, showcasing his impressive pitching repertoire. His ability to work as both a designated hitter and a starting pitcher may offer flexibility in fantasy lineups, making him a universal pickup.
Lastly, Houston‘s reliever Rayne Abreu has stepped into the closing role following Josh Hader’s injury. Abreu has performed exceptionally well, leading all relievers with 375 strikeouts since the start of 2022, making him a highly sought-after option now that he’s likely to secure more save opportunities.
With many teams feeling the pressure of playoff races, identifying and claiming players from the waiver wire could be vital for success. Players like catcher/first baseman Darrell Beavers, who has demonstrated solid speed and discipline, and outfielder Thomas Frelcik, who has shined as a leadoff hitter, make strong cases for being added to fantasy rosters this week.
As the season wanes, managers are encouraged to stay active on the waiver wire, as the balance of power in fantasy leagues can shift dramatically with the right picks. The clock is ticking, and this week is crucial for players aiming to clinch playoff spots and secure championship titles.
