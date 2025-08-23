Top Fantasy Football Draft Tips for 2025 Season

NEW YORK, NY — The excitement for the 2025 fantasy football season is building as players prepare for their drafts. With each season bringing new dynamics, fantasy managers face the challenge of adapting their strategies. Experts emphasize a proactive approach, offering insightful tips to help both newcomers and veterans alike.

Daniel Dopp, a fantasy analyst, highlights the importance of understanding player positions and draft tiers. After participating in over 100 drafts, Dopp stresses the need for a solid plan to avoid emotional decisions during the draft. ‘Create tiers rather than using static rankings, and be at peace with your decisions,’ Dopp advises.

As drafts loom, identifying key positions, particularly quarterback and tight end, has become critical. Dopp points out that a select group of top quarterbacks and tight ends is emerging, and acquiring a top option in these “island” positions could influence overall team performance. ‘Getting a top-tier QB or TE is easier this year, but you risk your running back and wide receiver depth if you draft them too early,’ he explains.

Tristan Cockcroft, a fellow analyst, provides insight on when to target notable players. He warns against drafting high-volume running backs early due to potential declines in production. ‘Six of the last eight RBs with 450 touches have seen a significant drop in performance the following year,’ Cockcroft said.

New players are encouraged to stay updated on NFL news and player trends as it can provide a significant edge. ESPN‘s fantasy writers will round up crucial updates weekly, ensuring managers are well-informed ahead of their drafts.

‘Understanding your league’s specific format is also key,’ Cockcroft added. The approach to drafting varies significantly in redraft, keeper, or dynasty leagues, and managers must adjust their strategies accordingly.

Ultimately, the experts stress the heart of fantasy football lies in making informed decisions rather than relying solely on hype. ‘If you’re selecting players purely based on emotion, you’re likely to encounter problems come draft day,’ Dopp concluded. This year, the goal is to not only build a good roster but to secure a championship.